Coronavirus: Pop stars live stream to combat self isolation

Coronavirus hasn't stopped some pop stars from cheering up fans.

In fact, pop stars like Chris Martin have taken to social media to live stream shows.

The lead singer of Coldplay took to Instagram to stream a set.

He was meant to be performing with his band this week, but like many musicians the show has been cancelled because of the pandemic.

Sitting with his piano, Chris took song requests from his global audience and performed a series of Coldplay's hits, including Viva La Vida, Yellow and a new song which the band recently finished recording.

Pink also did her bit to keep fans entertained during self isolation.

The pop star shared a video on Instagram of her "free concert slash piano lesson" by performing "To Make You Feel My Love."

That's originally a song written by British singer Adele.

She wrote on her page "to make you feel my love rehearsals, from my heart to yours."

Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus are two of the biggest artists in the world but they did something slightly different for their fans.

In fact, Miley this week launched an Instagram Live show called Bright Minded: Live With Miley, which is all about "staying LIT WITH LOVE in dark times."

She added that, with the series, she wants to "offer hope and escapism, optimism, and a way to stay connected while we all try to social distance."

On 17 March, Demi Lovato joined in the live stream to talk about how they're keeping busy at home and what they use for self-care.

Both pop stars are into meditation apps and say they're both spending a bunch of quality time with their pets.

Demi had an important message for fans, saying "these are different, very scary times. Be gentle with yourselves and take care of yourselves as much as possible."

It comes as more festivals like Glastonbury and Coachella are cancelled because of the virus.

