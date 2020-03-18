Coronavirus: Schools in Wales and Scotland to close

Getty Images

The Welsh Government has announced plans to shut schools to try and help stop the spread of coronavirus.

And in Scotland the first minister said it's "inevitable" that schools will shut within the next few days.

Wales' Education Minister Kirsty Williams said she was bringing the Easter break forward.

Kirsty Williams said: "Today's decision will help ensure an orderly closure, so schools have time to prepare."

She also said that childcare centres are expected to remain open until advice is given to close them.

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon said: "It is highly possible we will see a more blanket approach to school closures in the coming days."

The government has not made any announcements yet about closing schools in England.

Schools in Ireland have already shut.