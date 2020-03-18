Mother's Day: What presents can you make at home?

Getty Images

It's Mother's Day on Sunday 21st March! It's a special day honouring mothers and it's celebrated in loads of countries throughout the world. It is also known as Mothering Sunday in the UK.

Sometimes people like to give presents to their mums on mother's day but because of the coronavirus, it may be a bit trickier to get to the shops to find something nice to give to your mum.

But don't worry - there's plenty of stuff you can make at home, here's some inspiration for the perfect make at home gift...

1) Make her a card

Get creative and make them a card.

You'll just need some stuff like card, some colourful paper, some scissors and some glue! Maybe find out if you have any old rolls of wallpaper you can cut up.

Draw a picture, make a flower out of some felt, there are loads of options.

2) Make her breakfast in bed

It's a classic Mother's Day treat, but your mum will love having a lie in while you prepare her a breakfast feast!

You could make pancakes, a full English with sausages and beans, or maybe she'd prefer some tasty toast. Yum!

3) Write her a poem

Get creative and write her a poem about how great she is. She'll love it!

It doesn't need to rhyme and won't take too much time. Ha! That rhymes! Maybe even try a Haiku which is a Japanese short poem, made up of just 3 lines.

4) Make a 'reasons why I love you' jar

Decorate an empty jar, then fill it with lots of little pieces of paper. Write on them all the reasons why you think your mum is the best. She can take one out and read it whenever she wants a little pick-me-up!

5) Paint her a picture

Mums love thoughtful homemade presents, so why not get out your paints, pencils, crayons or anything you fancy and make her a lovely picture.

She might even want to put them on her fridge - or if they're really great, she can put them in a frame.

Whatever your gift is, we're sure she'll love it even more than a present from the shops because you made it yourself.

Happy Mother's Day!