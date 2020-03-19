Coronavirus: Which TV shows have been suspended?

Kellie Bright in the Queen Vic in EastEnders

Lots of things are being cancelled or put on hold to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, and now some TV programmes have been suspended too.

The BBC has suspended filming on programmes like Eastenders, Casualty, Doctors and Holby City "until further notice".

The corporation wants to make sure they're doing their best to prevent spreading the illness, and to keep everyone in the cast and crew safe.

They said the decision was made after the latest government update.

Getty Images

The number of Eastenders episodes screened will be cut from four to two per week, to make sure the episodes that are already filmed last longer.

The BBC said: "Filming on all BBC Studios drama will be postponed," which means filming of new episode of shows like Casualty, Doctors, Holby City, Welsh soap Pobol y Cym, and the Scottish drama River City, has been paused.

Getty Images

ITV hasn't said whether programmes like Coronation Street and Emmerdale will do the same thing.

Corrie has already banned any scenes with kissing in to prevent the spread of coronavirus on set.

A spokesperson for ITV said any scenes with close contact were being changed to minimise contact between actors.

And the Australian TV soap Neighbours has announced it won't film this week as a precaution, after reports said that a person working on the show came into contact with someone who had the virus.