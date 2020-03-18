Coronavirus: More major sporting events put on hold

Getty Images

Euro 2020 has become the latest sporting event to be put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament - which involves Europe's best footballing countries - will be delayed by a whole year and take place in June 2021 instead.

The French Open, which is one of four major tennis championships, has also been moved from May to September.

One of the most important golf tournaments in the sporting calendar - the PGA Championship - has been called off with no new date announced so far.

Football on hold

England captain Harry Kane was set to miss Euro 2020 through injury. He'll now be hopeful he can feature in 2021

The move to put Euro 2020 back by a year is an attempt by football authorities to complete European leagues that have been suspended because of coronavirus.

Lots of nations- including Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland - still have a chance to qualify for Euro 2020 through a series of play-off matches.

UEFA has moved the play-off games to June.

All Premier League, English Football League, FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship games are currently on hold until at least 3 April.

According to UEFA - the organisation that's in charge of European football - there is a commitment from all European leagues to finish the delayed season by June 30.

Elsewhere, the organisation in charge of South American football has also postponed the continent's most important tournament - the Copa America - until 2021.

Several clubs in the Premier League revealed players, coaches or club staff had been affected by coronavirus

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta tested positive last week and the club's training ground is still closed.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and an unnamed Everton player have also tested positive for the virus.

How are other sports affected?

The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, is still set to go ahead.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are due to take place this summer.

On Tuesday 17 March, Japan's Olympic minister said the nation is still planning to hold the games, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

However, this is a controversial move and lots of officials have said it's unrealistic.

In cycling, one of the biggest races in the UK, the Tour de Yorkshire, has been postponed until further notice. It was supposed to take place between 30 April and 3 May

The London Marathon has also been postponed because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The world-famous running event, which was scheduled for 26 April, has been moved to October.

All horse racing in Great Britain has been suspended.

As well as the PGA Championships, the Masters - which is men's first major golf championship of the year - has been put on hold.

It's the first time the tournament has been postponed since World War II.