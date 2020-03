Meet Eabha - she's 11 years old and lives in Ireland.

Due to coronavirus, her school in Dublin is closed and both her mum and dad are working from home.

She's not ill but is practising social distancing to stay safe and help look after other members of her family.

But what does she do about school work and how does she play her sports?

Watch this to hear her story.

