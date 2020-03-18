Plastic: Wales wants to lead the way on banning single-use items

Getty Images Wales is one of the best countries in the world for recycling

Single-use plastics like straws, cups and cotton buds are set to be banned or limited in Wales in 2021.

The idea is to reduce the amount of rubbish that ends up in dumps and in the environment, including the world's oceans.

Scotland and England have banned some single-use plastics, but not as many as Wales has said it will ban.

Environmental campaigners have celebrated the Welsh government's decision.

The minister in charge of recycling, Hannah Blythyn, says, "The single use plastics we want to ban are hard to recycle and often found on beaches and seas around our coast.

"It is vital we don't throw away our future - which is why we believe taking this direct action will have a significant impact on changing people's behaviour and make them think about their waste when 'on-the-go'."

Which single-use plastic items will be banned? Straws

Stirrers

Cotton buds

Balloon sticks

Plates

Cutlery

Cups

Containers

Certain kinds of carrier bags

If Wales' new law passes, it will make the nation one of the top recyclers in the world.

Some disability groups may be worried about the ban because many disabled people rely on plastic straws and cutlery.

Hannah Blythyn has said that the Welsh Government will take time to consider how this ban could affect people who rely on single-use plastic.

In Scotland - plastic cotton buds have already been banned.

England will introduce a ban on plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds in April.