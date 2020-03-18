Glastonbury 2020 off because of coronavirus as Eurovision also cancelled

Getty Images

Bad news if you know anyone going to Glastonbury festival this year - it's now off!

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Camilla Cabello are among some of the artists who were due to perform at the event's 50th anniversary.

Organisers say that anyone who has tickets will be able to roll these over to next year.

It's one of many major events around the world that has been cancelled because of coronavirus.

Tay Tay was meant to be headlining the festival.

Organiser Emily Eavis said: "We're so sorry that this decision has been made, it was not through choice."

Just six days ago, she said she had "fingers firmly crossed" the event would go ahead.

But the decision has been taken after the government advised people to avoid mass gatherings.

Festivalgoers were expected to pay the remaining balance of their £270 tickets on 1 April but now they will be given the option to roll their deposit over to next year.

They will also be "guaranteed the opportunity to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2021" and refunds will also be available for those who want them, the organisers said.

The festival was meant to take place from 24 to 28 June and more than 200,000 people were expected to attend.

Glastonbury's cancellation comes after BBC Radio 1 cancelled plans to host its Big Weekend festival in Dundee in May.

Eurovision, which was due to take place on 16 May in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, has also been cancelled.

Eurovision Song Contest

Organisers of the competition, which involves acts from all over the continent, said: "The health of artists, staff, fans and visitors, as well as the situation in the Netherlands, Europe and the world, is at the heart of this decision."

In the US, the Coachella and South By Southwest festivals have already been postponed or called off, while acts like Billie Eilish have pushed back their dates for upcoming tours.