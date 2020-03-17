Rae, one-eared 'unicorn puppy' becomes social media star

goldenunicornrae/Instagram

You might think only having one ear is a bit unfortunate - but for a golden retriever puppy called Rae, her unusual look has made her both Instagram and TikTok-famous.

It all happened after Rae's owner set up a social media accounts to show off the cute pup's unique look.

In less than three weeks, Rae managed to get more than 180,000 Instagram followers after word spread about the 'unicorn puppy'.

Her TikTok video has also been viewed nearly 4 million times.

The cute pup's social media bio says: "I'm a one-eared golden retriever! Accidental injury at birth left me with only my right ear. As I grew, it migrated to the top of my head."

One of Rae's ears became damaged when she was born, and it had to be removed.

But instead of just having a gap where her missing ear should be, the ear she does still have, now sits on the top of her head like a unicorn horn.

goldenunicornrae/Instagram

Rae's owner Brianna Vorhees is the receptionist at the vet's surgery which carried out Rae's ear-removal surgery, and said she was immediately drawn to Rae despite knowing she'd need 24-hour care after her operation.

She said: "Rae has the most unique personality. She's very confident, playful, very quirky and curious, and it's just like any other regular puppy."

"She has no idea that she is different and leads a very normal life. She has been a blessing to me, and it has been my pleasure to raise her."

Her ear-related drama was also the inspiration behind her name: Rae is 'ear' spelled backwards.

Isn't she a cutie!