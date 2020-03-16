'Fence jumping' cow has been on the loose since January

Pembroke Pines Police

Why did the cow cross the road? Whether it was trying to get Moo York City, or just exercising its moo-scles, we'll never know.

But this cow in Florida in the US has now been on the loose since January, despite the best efforts of police and cow herders to try and catch it.

They've probably all got deja-moo after so many attempts.

With a dark coloured body and white head it's probably benefitted from a bit of cow-moo-flage.

But that's not the only reason why this cow has been causing police so much trouble.

On a joke 'wanted' poster, Pembroke Pines Police describe the cow as "faster than it looks; a talented fence jumper; and enjoys pools".

They've also joked the cow was being charged with "mooving violations, uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police".

For several months the cow, which police say, "doesn't present a threat to the public", has been seen wandering around the local area.

It's even ended up on the road on one occasion.

Maybe officers will soon have to go udder cover on on a steak-out to try and convince this cheeky character to moo-ve back to his home field again.

But it looks like, for now, the cow has it's freedom and it plans to milk it for all it's worth!