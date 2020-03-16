play
Watch Newsround

Coronavirus: What songs do you sing when you wash your hands?

Last updated at 14:45
comments
View Comments
washing-hands.Getty Images

From 'Happy Birthday' to 'Happy and You Know It' what songs have you been singing whilst you wash your hands?

To help fight the spread of Coronavirus government and health experts have recommend washing you hands to songs.

This is to make sure that you wash your hands for long enough that they are clean and germ-free!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: How to wash your hands

The NHS have recommended that you wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

So, we want to know what songs you guys have been singing whilst you wash your hands?

Let us know below, or send us in a video of your singing in action!

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

If your parent wants to upload your photo for you then please click here.

More like this

people-monitoring-coronavirus

Coronavirus: How did it start, what are the symptoms and other FAQs

people-monitoring-coronavirus

Coronavirus: What is being done to tackle the virus?

Quang Dang
play
0:42

Coronavirus: The TikTok hand-washing dance challenge

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

people-monitoring-coronavirus

Frequently asked questions about coronavirus

comments
3
musicians-play-guitar-and-flute-on-their-balcony-during-coronavirus-self-isolation.

What are people doing while they're in lockdown?

comments
panda-climbing

Quiz: How much do you know about pandas?

comments
Newsround Home