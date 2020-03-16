Coronavirus: What songs do you sing when you wash your hands?

Getty Images

From 'Happy Birthday' to 'Happy and You Know It' what songs have you been singing whilst you wash your hands?

To help fight the spread of Coronavirus government and health experts have recommend washing you hands to songs.

This is to make sure that you wash your hands for long enough that they are clean and germ-free!

The NHS have recommended that you wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

The NHS have recommended that you wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

So, we want to know what songs you guys have been singing whilst you wash your hands?

Let us know below, or send us in a video of your singing in action!

