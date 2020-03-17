What teenagers think about turning thirteen

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Young adults tell Newsround what they think about turning 13

More than half of 12 and 13-year-olds believe it is harder to be a teenager now than when their parents were young.

A survey for Newsround found that 53% believed life was harder now for teens, while only 13% thought it was easier today than for previous generations.

The survey asked more than a thousand 12 and 13 year olds what they thought about a number of issues that young teens have to deal with. The answers showed that, for most, spending time with family was the most important thing to do.

"My mum trusts me more," said Samantha, one young adult Newsround spoke to.

"My family think I'm getting more rebellious when really I'm just growing up."

School life

School also featured heavily, with 23% saying that it was most important to do well in their schoolwork. However, school made 51% of young adults stressed.

"There's always a pressure of high marks," Samantha told us, "and you don't feel you're good enough if you don't get the highest mark."

Meanwhile, 35% said having an enjoyable job was their main aim as an adult, ahead of having a happy family life. Only 6% said 'being famous,' was their main hope for adulthood.

