World record set for book with most alternative endings

What would you do if you could give an alternative ending to your favourite book?

School children in Sri Lanka and Sybil Wettasinghe have set a new Guinness World Record by writing a book with the most alternative endings.

Children's book author Sybil wrote the book Wonder Crystal with no ending and it was completed by children across Sri Lanka.

The book received 20,000 entries as alternate endings from school children and these were then worked down to 'just' 1250 endings.

The amazing achievement got us thinking about which of our favourite books we would give a different ending to.

What if Mary Poppins decides to stay, Cinderella sets up her own shoe business instead of marrying a prince, or Ben and his Gangsta Granny write a book together about her exploits.

What ending would you give your favourite book - let us know in the comments below.