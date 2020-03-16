play
How important historical places are being protected

Last updated at 12:07
Archaeologist-Tomos-Jones.

National parks are some of the most beautiful bits of the UK.

But archaeologists are a bit worried about the amount of vandalism that's happening in some of them.

In Wales, they've decided to employ wardens and park rangers to regularly patrol the sites to make sure they're kept safe.

Tomos Jones is an archaeologist for the Pembrokeshire Coast National park, he said the types of crimes on the parks are varied.

He said: "There are regular problems with fires on what are remote sites in the Preseli Hills, where we now know stones for Stonehenge were cut.

"There have been cases of people chipping away the remaining bluestones and damaging cairns."

Some of the monuments in the parks have even been sold online.

bluestone-wales.Getty Images

A heritage watch scheme was launched two years ago and lots of people have joined it now.

There's now a team of 10 officers trained in dealing with reports of crimes at monuments.

Which means our national parks should be better protected, for longer!

