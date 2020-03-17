play
What's it like turning thirteen?

Turning thirteen can be a big deal - it's the year you become a teenager, the year you're allowed to sign up to social media sites and even the year you get some more freedom.

Newsround has been having a look at the issues affecting young people at this important time, and finding out what it's like to be 13 in 2020.

We've heard from loads of you. Some told us that spending time with your family is really important to you, that school causes you the most stress, and some of you think it's harder to be a teenager now than when your parents were your age.

Take a look at some of the things you've been saying about turning 13.

You can watch Newsround's special Thirteen: A Newsround special on iPlayer here from 5.30 on 17 March.

