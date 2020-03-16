Coronavirus: What are people across the world doing whilst they're in lockdown?

Getty Images

People across the world are being asked to self-isolate as their countries go into lockdown, to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Being in self-isolation can feel a bit strange. Evie is 11 and lives in Italy, she said when her country went into lockdown it "felt a bit like a holiday" but now she's getting a little bit bored.

Lots of people are finding ways to keep themselves entertained, and coming up with activities to make self-isolation a bit more interesting.

Italians sing from their windows

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Italians are keeping their spirits up with singing!

People living in Italy have come up with a unique way to keep busy while they have to stay at home.

For these talented Italians, music has become a way to keep in touch and feel closer to those around them.

With many musicians hearing applause and cheering from other flats and apartments as they play. Bravo!

Celebrities keep dancing

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's dance

Little Mixer Perrie Edwards and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both self-isolating.

Perrie posted a video of the couple performing a trending TikTok dance where people dance up the stairs to a particular song.

Her caption said: "Precautionary self-isolation can be fun".

Keep dancing, guys!

Organisation has reached new levels

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What's James Milner doing during self-isolation?

Oxlade-Chamberlain's teammate James Milner has also been having loads of fun at home. Kind of!

He's been sorting out his tea bags.

Yes really.

Fitness classes keep going - from the roof!

@sanobenalmadena

Sano Sevilla is a fitness instructor from Seville in Spain.

And even though his country is in lockdown, he's not slowing down his fitness regime any time soon.

In fact, he's encouraging his neighbours to exercise too - he led a fitness class from his rooftop and neighbours joined in on their balconies.

Performers keep playing

Getty Images

People across the world aren't letting lockdown get in the way of playing their musical instruments.

One lady used pot lids to play cymbals, two men played the guitar and flute to their neighbours and one man played the guitar from his balcony.

Rounds of applause

Getty Images

People in Madrid, Spain, came out to applaud medical staff as they went to work.

Residents clapped and cheered for health workers following a special social media campaign to show appreciation after the Spanish government declared a state of emergency.

People in Spain have been ordered to stay at home for two weeks unless they have to buy food or medicine.