The Olympic flame handover will happen behind closed doors

Last updated at 06:49
Greece's Anna Korakaki receives the Olympic flameGetty Images
Greece's Anna Korakaki receives the Olympic flame

Many sporting events around the world are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Football matches have been postponed, gymnastics competitions have been cancelled and the London Marathon has also been moved to October.

Although the Japanese prime minister says the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in as planned in July, the Olympic flame lighting ceremony was held without any spectators last week.

The traditional handing over of the flame, where the creators of the Olympics, Greece, pass the flame over to the host nation, Japan, will also take place behind closed doors.

Greece's Anna Korakaki, a shooting gold medallist at Rio 2016, made history by becoming the first female torchbearer to start the Olympic torch relay on Thursday.

The Japanese leg of the torch relay is due to start on 26 March with the Opening ceremony happening on the 24 July.

