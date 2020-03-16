Coronavirus: Here's some advice if you're worried about it

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Psychologist Laverne Antrobus has some advice if you're worried about the coronavirus

There's a lot in the news at the moment about the coronavirus.

Some of what you see or hear might sound confusing or scary, so it's normal to have some worries about a big story like this.

But if sometimes you feel like your worries are becoming too much, psychologist Laverne Antrobus has some great tips:

Don't bottle up your worries - talk to a trusted adult

Advice if you're upset by the news

It is quite normal to feel scared and confused with everything you're hearing about the coronavirus.

But don't bottle up your worries - talk to an adult you trust, such as your parents or teachers - about how you're feeling.

Find different ways to stay in touch with elderly relatives

If you're worried about your elderly relatives and whether you can spend time with them, try to find different ways you can help them and stay in touch.

Why not contact them by phone or video call them?

Get your information from trusted sources

You've probably heard lots of information about the coronavirus and it can be tricky figuring out what tips and advice you should be following.

Don't believe everything you hear in the playground or from your friends - they might not know the facts.

Get your information from sources you trust like teachers and doctors. Remember the Newsround website has lots of information and advice for you too.

Don't worry about what you can't control

WATCH: How to wash your hands

Try not to worry about what you can't control.

Instead, do what you can to stop the spread of the virus like washing your hands and following the advice of doctors.

Encourage others to do the same.

Do things you enjoy

Try not to spend too much of your energy worrying about the coronavirus. Instead, do things that you enjoy and keep yourself busy.

You could try reading a book, playing a board game or doing some arts and crafts.

Don't worry about school closures

Don't worry about whether your school will close or not.

If your school does close, your teachers will be organised and will make sure you have all the work you need so you can study at home.

You should also try to organise your day so you have time to study but also time to relax.

Follow the advice provided when you're out and about

You might be worried about travelling and using public transport.

Follow advice about about keeping safe, wash your hands and use hand sanitiser when you can.