National Panda Day: Here's five cool things about them

It's National Panda Day and we want to celebrate these wonderful animals.

They make look fluffy and cute but how much do you really know about them?

The day was created as a way of raising awareness about the need to protect them as they are on the endangered animal list.

We've put together the coolest facts about these cute creatures. Enjoy!

They love bamboo

This lot are BIG eaters. In fact they can fill their tummies for up to 12 hours. But, they are picky eaters.

They thrive on at least two different types of bamboo. Without this variation, they are at risk of starvation in the wild.

In fact, bamboo makes up 99% of their daily diet. They can get through up to 12 kilos of the stuff. That's the equivalent about 120 blueberry muffins!

They're born pink (not black and white)

Pandas are actually born pink, and will grow their black and white fur after a few weeks.

However, not all are black and white - some are brown with white too!

When they're born they measure about 15cm - that's about the size of a pencil! They are also born blind and only open their eyes six to eight weeks after birth.

Check out these five-week-old cubs that were born at an American zoo.

They don't hibernate

Unlike most other bears, pandas do not hibernate.

When winter approaches, they head lower down their mountain homes to warmer temperatures, where they continue to chomp away on bamboo!

The simple answer as to why pandas don't hibernate is that they cannot stop eating. The low nutritional value of bamboo prevents them from building fat reserves to last them through the winter.

They like their own space

They may look super cute and cuddly but this lot like to do their own thing.

In fact giant pandas are shy animals that prefer to live alone.

Using their heightened sense of smell, giant pandas detect the scent of other giant pandas close by and avoid them.

The only exception is during the breeding season (March to May) when males use their sense of smell to find females.

They sometimes do handstands when they pee

When the call of nature comes, pandas have a unique way of going to the loo.

Sometimes they go for a wee whilst doing a handstand and the higher up the tree the panda can spray his scent the more likely it is to get picked up by a potential mate.

They also use the technique to ward off other males.