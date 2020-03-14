Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway still going ahead

ITV

Fans of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will be pleased to know that the show is going ahead as normal tonight.

Despite some concerns over whether or not it would be affected by the coronavirus outbreak, Dec posted on social media telling everyone: "We're business as usual and will be for as long as we are able to attend."

Some people have been wondering if shows with live audiences will be cancelled or filmed without guests, after suggestions that might help stop the virus spreading.

The UK government hasn't banned large public gatherings, but it's thought this could happen soon.

@antanddec They announced the news to fans over Twitter

Dec added that they will continue to broadcast the programme in the same way, for as long as they can.

This week actress Joanna Lumley joins the presenting team as the guest announcer, and recently reunited boy band JLS will perform at the end of the show.

While tonight's show is going ahead as planned, the series finale will no longer be broadcast from the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida in the US.

Disney has announced it is closing its theme parks in America and France because of the coronavirus, meaning Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Paris Resort will all be shut.

Ant and Dec were due to fly prize-winners out to the theme park in Florida for the last episode of the series next month.

A spokesperson for ITV says they are prioritising the wellbeing of the audience and will fly the winners out to Florida at a later date.

If you are worried about anything you have seen or heard about the coronavirus, check out these useful tips: