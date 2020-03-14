Coronavirus: Disneyland theme parks in California will close

Getty Images The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will be closed until the end of the month

A number of Disney theme parks are closing to help try and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

There are six Disneylands around the world in California, Florida, Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

Parks in Florida and California, along with the Disneyland Paris resort, are being shut until the end of the month.

Disney says the closures are "in the best interest of our guests and employees".

The company has also said that there have been no reported cases of coronavirus at the resort in California.

Hotels in the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California will stay open until Monday to give guests staying there a chance to figure out what they'd like to do next.

Getty Images Disneyland Paris in France will also be shutting its doors

Other parks elsewhere in the world had already closed, including those in Hong Kong, Tokyo (Japan) and Shanghai (China).

Some of the areas in the Shanghai resort have reopened and Disney says it's doing lots of things to try and keep people there safe:

"Every guest entering Shanghai Disney Resort will be required to undergo temperature screening procedures upon their arrival...and will be required to wear a mask during their entire visit. Guests will also be reminded to maintain respectful social distances at all times while in stores, queues and restaurants."