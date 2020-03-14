There's a lot in the news at the moment about the coronavirus.

Some of what you hear might sound confusing or scary, so it's normal to have some worries about a big story like this.

But if sometimes you feel like your worries are becoming too much, psychologist Laverne Antrobus has some tips, including:

> Don't bottle up your worries - talk to a trusted adult.

> If you're worried about elderly relatives, find different ways to keep in touch with them, such as video calling.

> Get your information from trusted sources.

> Don't worry about what you can't control, but do what you can to help, for example washing your hands regularly.

> Do things that you enjoy and keep yourself busy.