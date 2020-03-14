Sport Relief 2020: This year's event raised more than £40 million!

Sport Relief might be over, but things certainly ended on a high this year!

More than £40 million was raised for charitable causes across the world.

Lots of people around the UK have been fundraising all week.

The live fundraising appeal took place on Friday 13 March in front of a live studio audience in Salford.

A number of famous faces took the stage throughout the night, including Rita Ora, John Newman and the Pussycat Dolls.

Rita Ora was one of the performers during the Sport Relief live show

Gary Lineker was one of this year's hosts alongside Paddy McGuinness, Alex Scott, Emma Willis, Rylan Clark-Neal, Oti Mabuse, Maya Jama and Tom Allen.

Highlights from the show included a pre-recorded celebrity boat race.

Four teams took part in this year's Sport Relief boat race

Teams from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky took to the waters at Salford Quays for the competition with the help of professional rowers James Cracknell and Helen Glover.

Viewers were also treated to a a one-off special of The Greatest Dancer.

Two celebrity teams were each challenged to learn and perform a special dance routine for the show's dance captains Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and Todrick Hall.

Team Don8 dazzled during their Greatest Dancer performance

Singers Alexandra Burke, Jay McGuinness, Kimberly Walsh and Harry Judd, as well as gold-medal-winning Olympic hockey player Sam Quek, made up team Encore.

They performed a jazz number from the musical Chicago.

The group took on team Don8, made up of Olympian Louis Smith, singer HRVY, YouTuber Saffron Barker and actress Katie McGlynn.

Don8 impressed with a slick street-dance routine and nabbed the trophy.

Getty Images

Last month, another group of celebrities took part in a Namib Desert expedition in Namibia, South West Africa, to raise money for Sport Relief.

CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, BBC presenter Louise Minchin, singer Frankie Bridge, TV star Judge Rinder, Channel 4 newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy and former soapstar Samantha Womack all successfully completed the challenge after a last-minute change in location.

Sport Relief raised a total of £40,540,355 for charitable causes by the end of the live show.

Some of the money raised this year will go to projects dealing with challenges caused by the coronavirus.