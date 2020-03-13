play
Kevin Clifton: What's the Strictly Come Dancing pro doing next?

Last updated at 17:30
Kevin Clifton

Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton has revealed what he's going to be doing now he's left the BBC TV show.

He says he's landed his "dream role" as the lead in Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

It will be his first project since announcing last week that he'll no longer be part of the Strictly line-up.

Kevin will play the main character - a rebellious young ballroom dancer called Scott Hastings.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton with the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball trophy

His new job does have a link to Strictly though, with one of the show's judges, Craig Revel Horwood, being the director of the stage production!

Hopefully he'll make Kevin feel at home.

Kevin said: "I'm beyond excited to be finally fulfilling a lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

"When I was 10 years old I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role.

"Plus I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood again! I really can't wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK from September this year in what's set to be an incredible show."

Kevin Clifton won Strictly for the first time when he partnered up with CBBC's Stacey Dooley.

