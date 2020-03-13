One Direction: Are they getting back together?

Getty Images Is a One Direction reunion on the cards?

One Direction have been on a break since 2016, but is a reunion on the cards?

Niall Horan recently revealed that he believes they'll get back together.

It's got some fans excited online, who hope the group will re-form.

It's after Niall went on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke and said: "Having looked at 1D from the outside now, I got to see how big it was. Because when you were in the band, your work becomes normal and you're in a bubble and you don't get to see what it looks like from the outside.

"It's only looking back now I realise how lucky we were. There was no-one doing stadiums at the time. It was just insane."

As part of a segment with a lie detector he admitted that he thinks the group will get back together.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

It's not the first time that fans have been given a glimmer of hope, since the band went on hiatus.

So watch this space to see if Niall Horan gets back with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik!

Do you want 1D to get back together? How would you feel if the band reunited? Let us know in the comments below.