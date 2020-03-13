play
Watch Newsround

One Direction: Are they getting back together?

Last updated at 15:01
comments
View Comments
Niall-Horan-Harry-Styles-Liam-Payne-Zayn-Malik-Louis-Tomlinson.Getty Images
Is a One Direction reunion on the cards?

One Direction have been on a break since 2016, but is a reunion on the cards?

Niall Horan recently revealed that he believes they'll get back together.

It's got some fans excited online, who hope the group will re-form.

It's after Niall went on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke and said: "Having looked at 1D from the outside now, I got to see how big it was. Because when you were in the band, your work becomes normal and you're in a bubble and you don't get to see what it looks like from the outside.

"It's only looking back now I realise how lucky we were. There was no-one doing stadiums at the time. It was just insane."

As part of a segment with a lie detector he admitted that he thinks the group will get back together.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

It's not the first time that fans have been given a glimmer of hope, since the band went on hiatus.

So watch this space to see if Niall Horan gets back with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik!

Do you want 1D to get back together? How would you feel if the band reunited? Let us know in the comments below.

More like this

billie eilish, stromzy, harry styles

Brits 2020: Stormzy, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi among performers

camila-cabello-shawn-mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes - are the rumours true?

Niall Horan waxwork.
image

One Direction waxworks revealed at Madame Tussauds

Louis and Richard on rollercoaster

Louis Tomlinson helps 83-year-old with bucket list in Two of Us video

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Kids-pose-around-a-ball.

Sport Relief: Tell us what you're doing to raise money!

comments
4
Girl in front of number 13

Why is Friday 13th believed to be unlucky?

comments
11
Dr Xand and Dr Chris.

Dr Xand and Dr Chris answer your coronavirus questions

comments
7
Newsround Home