Coronavirus: Mulan and James Bond films releases delayed due to virus

The new live action version of Mulan was due to be in cinemas from the 27 March, but Disney have delayed it's release because of the impact of coronavirus.

In a statement Disney said: "We truly believe in the movie-going experience, and we are looking at new potential 2020 release dates to be announced at a later date."

Disney are yet to announce a new release date for the movie.

The change in date is due to the likelihood that people in countries under strict quarantine rules won't be able to go to cinemas to watch the film.

Mulan director Niki Caro said: "Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by the virus, and we hope that Mulan's fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe."

Disney aren't the only company moving their film releases around because of the virus.

New James Bond film No Time to Die has been postponed until November, and it's thought the latest Fast and the Furious Film, F9, now won't be released until April 2021.

Getty Images The annoucement was made shortly after the film's cast attended the European Premiere on Thursday night

The virus isn't great news for film companies. Some film industry experts think the coronavirus outbreak could wipe £3.9bn off the global box office.

In China, the country where Mulan is set and where production companies often get a high percentage of their income from, cinemas are closed and many people haven't been going outside at all.

Countries like Ireland and Italy and Spain have closed schools and are advising people to stay to stay at home and avoid travel wherever possible.

President Donald Trump has also announced that the United States has suspended travel from most of Europe.