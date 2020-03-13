play
Coronavirus: Emergency Premier League meeting to be held to discuss remaining fixtures

Last updated at 07:54
callum-hudson-odoiPA Media
Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

The Premier League will hold a meeting today to decide what to do about the remaining fixtures after Arsenal and Chelsea started to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Arsenal's game against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed after the club's manager, Mikel Arteta, tested positive and its training ground has been closed.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has also tested positive for the virus.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea's full first-team squads are now self-isolating.

Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy is also in isolation after a family member was taken ill and three Leicester City player have also self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

The Premier League has said it will not comment until the emergency meeting to discuss future fixtures which is taking place on Friday.

