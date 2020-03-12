Katy Perry gets toilet roll gift from fan in Australia

Getty Images Katy Perry has been given an un-loo-sual gift from a fan!

If you're a famous singer like Katy Perry, your fans must have a really important roll in your life.

During her concert in Victoria, Australia this week to raise money for the bushfires there, she was handed a roll of loo paper by a fan.

It wasn't just a standard roll though. This one was covered in fan messages and tied up in a pretty red ribbon.

What an un-loo-sual gift!

Reuters Notices like this one in Sydney, have been put up in some shops after people began stockpiling supplies

It's after lots of pictures online recently showing empty supermarket shelves with some people buying more toilet roll than normal, in case they have to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

We're sure Katy will treasure the gift, but let's hope if she does end up using it, that she reads all the messages on it first!