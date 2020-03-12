play
Watch Newsround

Katy Perry gets toilet roll gift from fan in Australia

Last updated at 18:21
comments
View Comments
Photoshopped-image-of-Katy-Perry-with-toilet-roll.Getty Images
Katy Perry has been given an un-loo-sual gift from a fan!

If you're a famous singer like Katy Perry, your fans must have a really important roll in your life.

During her concert in Victoria, Australia this week to raise money for the bushfires there, she was handed a roll of loo paper by a fan.

It wasn't just a standard roll though. This one was covered in fan messages and tied up in a pretty red ribbon.

What an un-loo-sual gift!

Notice-telling-shopper-they-can-only-buy-4-packs-of-toilet-roll-each.Reuters
Notices like this one in Sydney, have been put up in some shops after people began stockpiling supplies

It's after lots of pictures online recently showing empty supermarket shelves with some people buying more toilet roll than normal, in case they have to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

We're sure Katy will treasure the gift, but let's hope if she does end up using it, that she reads all the messages on it first!

More like this

toilet roll shelves

Coronavirus: No need to worry about food (or loo roll) shortages

prince-charles-katy-perry.

Katy Perry promised to sing to Prince Charles' plants, yes, really

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Boris-johnson.

UK government steps up coronavirus action plan

comments
1
Gareth Bale of Real Madrid battle for the ball with Kyle Walker of Manchester City

Real Madrid go into coronavirus isolation

comments
Kids-pose-around-a-ball.

Sport Relief: Tell us what you're doing to raise money!

comments
Newsround Home