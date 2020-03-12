Coronavirus: Your questions answered

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Dr Xand and Dr Chris answer your coronavirus questions

You've sent us lots of questions about coronavirus so we've put them to the experts.

Coronavirus is a new flu-like virus spreading around the world. The virus causes an illness called Covid-19.

It has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization - that's a part of the United Nations whose aim is to look after the health and wellbeing of people around the world.

A pandemic is a disease that is spreading in multiple countries around the world at the same time.

You might know Dr Chris and Dr Xand from the CBBC programme, Operation Ouch.

They've been to a school in London with Newsround to answer your coronavirus questions and concerns.

One of the most popular questions kids sent in to the Newsround inbox was "what are the symptoms of coronavirus?"

Dr Xand answered this one, explaining: "Everyone who gets symptoms gets a fever. Most of the people who get a fever get tired. A lot of the people who get tired get achy muscles and a lot of those people get a cough.

"One of the things that doesn't seem to be very common is sneezing.

Dr Chris added: "If you have difficulty breathing, go to hospital."

Another popular question was: "How can we prevent catching the virus?"

Dr Xand said: "You are all going to be really important in slowing down the spread of this disease because every day you spend time in close contact with other people...you're in school. So you spread around illnesses much more quickly.

"Even more than normal, you should stay at home if you're feeling poorly.

"The other thing is washing your hands."

The kids in Tottenham also asked the doctors whether there are any visible ways to spot if someone has the virus.

"There is no person you're more likely to catch it off in terms of what they look like or where they come from," Dr Xand said.

"Any one of us could catch it and any one of us could spread it on, so be nice to everybody", he added.