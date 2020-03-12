Whipsnade Zoo tigers climb trees for treats

Zoological Society of London

It's not everyday that you see a TIGER in a TREE!

But a zookeeper at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo didn't just spot one...but four of them!

The Amur tigers were spotted practicing their climbing skills to try and reach their breakfast.

The tigers are parents Naya and Botzman, along with their two 19-month-old cubs Czar and Dmitri.

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are mainly found in Russia.

They're classified as endangered and it's thought there are only between 500 and 550 of them left in the wild.