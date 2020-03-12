play
Watch Newsround

Whipsnade Zoo tigers climb trees for treats

Last updated at 13:02
comments
View Comments
four-amur-tigers-climbing-tree.Zoological Society of London

It's not everyday that you see a TIGER in a TREE!

But a zookeeper at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo didn't just spot one...but four of them!

The Amur tigers were spotted practicing their climbing skills to try and reach their breakfast.

The tigers are parents Naya and Botzman, along with their two 19-month-old cubs Czar and Dmitri.

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are mainly found in Russia.

They're classified as endangered and it's thought there are only between 500 and 550 of them left in the wild.

More like this

Wild Tiger
image

Super rare tigers photographed in the wild

Northern-rockhopper-penguins-get-weighed.
image

Whipsnade Zoo: Its time for the annual weigh-in

tiger cartoon
play
1:14

Conservation: The Russian town marching to protect Amur tigers

three bears
play
0:34

Sleeping Beauty the Whipsnade Zoo bear is awake!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Leo-Varadkar-speech-irish-flag.

Coronavirus: Schools to shut in Ireland

comments
tom-hanks

Coronavirus: Tom Hanks tests positive while NBA pauses games

comments
trump-reuters

Donald Trump suspends travel from most of Europe

comments
Newsround Home