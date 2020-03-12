Coronavirus: Real Madrid footballers' quarantine means La Liga matches are postponed

Getty Images Gareth Bale of Real Madrid battle for the ball with Kyle Walker of Manchester City

Spanish football's top leagues have been suspended, and Real Madrid's players have gone into quarantine, because of the coronavirus.

Officials say the next two rounds of matches, at least, will be postponed.

It's after a Real Madrid basketball player, who shares the training facilities with the football squad, was tested and found to have caught the virus.

As a result, the Spanish club has closed all its sports facilities.

Meanwhile Uefa - which is in charge of European football - has invited representatives of from clubs, leagues and countries to a video meeting on Tuesday 17 March to discuss what they're going to do in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

That includes working out what it could mean for all the European football leagues and even the European Championships planned for this summer.

Real Madrid said: "The recommendation has been made to quarantine both the basketball first team and the football first team, given that the two squads share facilities."

Real, who are second in La Liga - the Spanish version of the Premier League - were due to host Eibar on Friday and had already cancelled all media interviews.

Real Madrid are also due to play Manchester City in the Champions League next Tuesday.

Disruption in lots of sports

Getty Images Arsenal and Manchester City's Premier League match has been called off

The coronavirus outbreak, now declared a pandemic, has led to problems with sporting fixtures all around the world.

Arsenal's Premier League match against Manchester City was postponed after some Arsenal players went into isolation.

In the Europa League, Manchester United's match against LASK will be played behind closed doors and two other matches have been postponed.

In Italy all sport is suspended, including the Serie A football league, until 3 April, with the country in lockdown.

Basketball's NBA has been suspended and McLaren have pulled out of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.