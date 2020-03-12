Coronavirus: Ireland schools to shut from Friday

Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Prime Minister of Ireland has announced plans to try and help stop the spread of coronavirus.

From Friday 13 March schools will be shut, with closures lasting until March 29.

Colleges and universities will also be closed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the plans on Thursday from the United States whilst on a trip there to mark St Patrick's Day.

Mr Varadkar said: "From 6pm today, the following measures are being put in place and they will stay in place until March 29: schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow, where possible teaching will be done online or remotely."

He added: "Our advice is that all indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 5,000 people should be cancelled. You need to continue to go to work if you can, but where possible you should work from home."

It's not the first country to bring in new rules like this.

In Italy the government there has ordered people to stay at home and avoid travel wherever possible.

While the US President Donald Trump has suspended travel from most of Europe.