Coronavirus: UK government action plan moves into next phase

TV Pool/PA Wire The Prime Minister has said the UK is moving into the 'Delay' phase of its coronavirus action plan

The Prime Minister has announced that the government is stepping up its coronavirus action plan.

Boris Johnson said the UK is moving into the second phase of its three-stage strategy.

This stage is called 'Delay' and is all about slowing the spread of the virus in this country and lessening the impact if it does become a big problem.

What does this mean?

Boris Johnson has said that anyone with certain symptoms (a persistent cough or fever) should self-isolate for seven days.

At the moment, he says there are NO plans for all schools to close, as has happened in Ireland, but that this will be "under review...and may change as the disease spreads."

He added that schools should only close if they are specifically advised to do so. All school trips abroad have been banned.

The banning of public events, such as sports fixtures, is still being "considered".

Older people with poor health are being advised to stay at home to protect themselves.

WATCH: Operation Ouch's Dr Xand and Dr Chris answer your coronavirus questions

Should people be worried?

The PM has said that the number of coronavirus cases in the UK will "rise sharply" and that because this is a new virus, it is serious.

But he did also say that "we have a clear plan that we are now working through" and that the government is being "guided by science" and will "do the right thing, at the right time".

He also reminded people that it is "vital" to wash our hands and had some reassuring words; "even if things seems tough now, we will get through this".