Liverpool knocked out of the Champions League

Getty Images

Bad news if you're a Liverpool fan.... your team is out of the Champions League.

The Premier League leaders were knocked out of the competition on Wednesday by Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

The game at Anfield finished 3-2 to Atletico, meaning the aggregate score of the two games was 4-2 to the Madrid team, who won the first game 1-0.

It means the current title holders won't be lifting the trophy for a second consecutive season.

In the last two weeks, Jurgen Klopp's side have been knocked out of the FA Cup after losing to Chelsea, lost a 44-game unbeaten record with defeat to Watford, and they've now had their European crown knocked off.

Despite Liverpool being in the lead at the start and being dominant for the rest of normal time, they couldn't find an all-important second goal before the game went into extra time.

The Spanish side took advantage of an error by Liverpool's reserve goalkeeper Adrian to score a vital away goal in the extra 30-minute period, and then made the most of Liverpool trying to find a winner to score two more.

Getty Images Atletico Madrid go through to the next stage of the competition.

Speaking after the match, Jurgen Klopps said the loss "doesn't feel right" and criticised Atletico's style of playing.

It's not all doom and gloom for the Reds though - they still have a huge lead at the top of the Premier League.

They have also added the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup to the trophy cabinet this season.