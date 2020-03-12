Coronavirus: Tom Hanks tests positive while NBA pauses games

Getty Images

Actor Tom Hanks has announced he has coronavirus.

The Oscar-winning Hollywood star, who voices Woody in the Toy Story movies, announced the news with a post on his Instagram account.

He told his followers that both he and his wife Ruth tested positive for the virus in Australia. He's in the country ahead of filming a new movie.

In his post, he said he would follow the protocols set out by medical officials and have a "one-day-at-a-time approach."

The actor and his wife, who are both 63, got medical advice after they had cold-like symptoms.

They had both been on the Gold Coast, where Tom was working on a film about the life of singer Elvis Presley.

It's understood they will both now spend time in isolation, which means they won't be allowed out in public.

On 10 March. the World Health Organization officially declared the outbreak a pandemic.

This is when a disease is spreading in multiple countries around the world at the same time.

Who else has recently been affected?

Professional footballer Daniele Rugani, who plays for Juventus and Italy, has tested positive for the virus.

The 25-year-old has only made seven appearances for the club this season.

The Serie A side said they are putting into effect all the necessary isolation practices, which includes anyone who may have come into contact with Rugani.

Currently all sport in Italy is suspended until 3 April, as the entire country is under lockdown to try and avoid the virus spreading even further.

It's the worst affected country in Europe, with more than 12,000 cases of the disease.

The coronavirus has had a huge impact across major sporting events, and now the NBA, America's basketball league, has announced that all games will be suspended until further notice.

It's after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus.

The decision was taken moments before Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the Utah Jazz in a league game.

The teams were on court and ready to tip off when the officials huddled together, before telling the players to head back to the locker rooms and informing fans the game was suspended.

The league has confirmed that the player invovled was not at the game, but had been at several games in the past week.

At the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, three Formula 1 team members are in self isolation after being tested for coronavirus.

All three had shown symptoms of the virus but are yet to test positive for it.

They're being told to stay in their hotel rooms as a precaution.

It means they aren't allowed at public events or on transport, and have to stay home just to be safe.

The F1 season is meant to begin on Friday but a number of measures are being put in place as a precaution.

Fan meet and greets will be replaced by driver appearances on stage, and the format of news conferences and media interviews will also change.