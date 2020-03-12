Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from most of Europe

Reuters

President Donald Trump has announced a ban on travel from most of Europe for 30 days to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Trump said: "To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe."

The ban applies to 26 European countries, but doesn't currently include the UK or Ireland.

There are over 1,000 cases of the disease in the United States, with every region of the country having cases.

Currently Italy has the most cases in Europe. People there have been told to stay at home and not travel.

Most airlines have already suspended flights to and from Italy.

iStock Many airports across the world have been carrying out health checks on travellers

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the outbreak is a pandemic.

This is when a disease is spreading in multiple countries around the world at the same time.

Airlines across the world have suspended flights or modified services in response to the outbreak.