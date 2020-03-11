play
Great British Bake Off: Matt Lucas will replace Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off

Last updated at 16:57
Matt LucasGetty Images

Comedian Matt Lucas is to join The Great British Bake Off as co-host.

Matt - who plays Nardole in Dr Who - will partner up with Noel Fielding in the Channel 4 tent when filming on the latest series begins.

He'll replace Sandi Toskvig who announced she was leaving in January.

But Sandi will still appear on next edition of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, to be broadcast in the spring.

Sandi Toksvig and Noel FieldingChannel 4
Sandi and Noel have hosted the show since 2017

"I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television," Lucas said.

Judge Paul Hollywood said the actor and comedian would be "a fantastic addition to the team," while Prue Leith said: "The combination of Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding! Will we stop laughing and get any filming done?"

  • Nardole is the bake off host?

