The Italian government has ordered everyone in the country to stay at home as much as possible, and avoid travelling to try to stop coronavirus spreading.

So what's it like to have to stay at home and not be able to go to school?

Evie is 11 and her family moved from Rochdale in Greater Manchester to Lombardy in Italy, where they now live.

She said when the country first went into 'lockdown' if felt a bit like a holiday, but now she's getting bored, and because she can't see friends "she has no one really to talk to".

