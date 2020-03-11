It's probably no surprise to any of us that football Freestyler John Farnworth loves a challenge.

He's done plenty of them in the past, including doing "keepy-uppies" on the world's highest mountain Mount Everest on his way to the base camp.

But is his latest challenge the most extreme yet? He's crossed the world's largest frozen lake in Siberia - one of the coldest places in the world, doing keepy-uppies the whole way.

What's more, he managed to complete it in 48 hours (that's two days) to raise money for charity.