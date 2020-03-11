The Budget 2020: How the government aims to help fight coronavirus

Getty Images

The senior politician in charge of the country's money has set out his plans for how Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is going to meet its goals.

Rishi Sunak is the Chancellor of the Exchequer - whose job it is to work out how the government makes money and what it is going to spend it on.

It's called the Budget and is a very detailed plan, that talks about all sorts of things, but here are three things you need to know about.

Find out more about the Budget What is the Budget and how does it affect you?

Coronavirus cash

Getty Images

One of the biggest challenges facing the government right now is what to do about coronavirus.

The virus has been making people ill in the UK over the world - most people have recovered but some have died.

But the measures that need to be taken to stop the spread of the virus - like closing offices and factories, asking people to stay at home and even closing some schools, all mean that people are spending less money and could even lead to some companies going out of business.

The government has announced they'll spend £30 billion to help the economy handle the affects of coronavirus by making sure more people get paid if they are off sick, giving a special pot of cash to local communities to help vulnerable people, and a scheme so banks can give loans to help companies avoid going out of business.

There's also an extra £5 billion as an emergency fund to support the NHS.

People who disagree with the government say hospitals need much more money to deal with coronavirus, and people need much more support if they aren't getting paid because they have to stay away from their jobs.

Combating climate change

Getty Images

We know you guys are passionate about the problems caused by plastic packaging.

Now the government says it wants to put companies off using the stuff by making them pay more tax if they do.

From April 2022, UK companies who make, use or sell products made from less than 30% recyclable material will have to pay extra tax, according to how much they use.

There was also a promise of £640 million to be spent on protecting natural habitats, including planting 30,000 hectares of new trees.

But some climate groups say these measures aren't nearly enough and have been disappointed that the Chancellor also announced more money to be spent on roads.

Broadband boost

Tero Vesalainen

Streaming films and playing games online is great but it can be frustrating if your broadband is slow and you get a lot of buffering!

It's also a big deal for companies who do a lot of business using the internet.

The government has promised £5 billion to be spent on making sure even the hardest to reach places in the UK have superfast broadband.