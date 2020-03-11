Sport Relief 2020: What are you doing to raise money?

With just a few days left until Sport Relief 2020, people all around the country have been coming up with challenges and thinking of creative ways to raise money.

All the money raised will help tackle issues such as mental health, homelessness and child poverty around the world.

Although the main show is on Friday, special events have been happening all week.

And last month celebrities, including CBBC's Karim, battled it out across the Namib Desert in Africa, in a Sport Relief challenge to raise much-needed cash for the cause.

If you're short of ideas here's some suggestions from the team at Sport Relief:

TRY SOMETHING NEW: Like the look of kayaking? Thought about abseiling? Sport Relief is the perfect motivation to give it a go - your sponsors will help you rise to the challenge.

Getty Images GO THE DISTANCE: Whether you like to walk, run, cycle, swim or row, set yourself a distance and ask your supporters to sponsor you all the way to your goal.

GET TOGETHER: Ready to be on the winning team? Get together on court or on the pitch, in the garden or indoors. Wherever you're playing, we'll help you fundraise your game.

Getty Images SKIPATHON, HULATHON, ANYTHING-ATHON: Put aside an hour, a day, even a week, and get everyone involved - whatever the activity. Your sponsors will help you go the distance.

GET INTO THE GARDEN: Whether it's a simple ball game or a full-on treasure hunt, getting out on the lawn - with a small entry fee - can put a spring in your fundraising step.

What else is happening for Sport Relief?

On Friday 13 March, Gary Lineker and Paddy McGuinness will present this year's big TV special, taking over BBC One for the whole evening.

As part of the show, The Greatest Dancer is being given the Sport Relief treatment with a one-off special. Two teams of celebrities, with stars like HRVY, Saffron Barker, Louis Smith, and Harry Judd, all learning and performing a routine.