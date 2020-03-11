Newsround: Wednesday's headlines and glossary

There's always loads of news happening and Newsround will always help keep you up to date with the bulletin and with news articles stories on the website.

But sometimes you just want a quick pick of what's going on today, why it's important and what all the words mean!

So let's get started with three things you need to know about today, then answer the questions at the bottom.

1. The budget

Getty Images

The Chancellor of the Exchequer - who is in charge of the nation's money - will today make a big announcement of what he's planning to spend it on. It's called the budget.

Just like you decide how to spend your pocket money, the government has to decide how much money to spend on services like schools, hospitals, the police and housing and explain where that money is going to come from.

The Chancellor stands up in the Houses of Parliament and reads out what his team's plans are, then politicians get to vote to support or oppose it.

2. Coronavirus

Getty Images

A Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed because of coronavirus.

Some of the players had close contact with a person who has it, so they've been put into isolation to stop it spreading any further.

The players are being looked after and the match will now be played at a later date.

The new virus has caused disruption to travel, schools and major public events over recent weeks. It's also had a big impact on some sporting fixtures around the world - rugby, Formula 1 and speed skating have also been affected.

3. How was the Moon made?

Getty Images

Have you ever wondered where the Moon came from?

Well, scientists have been trying to answer that by studying moon rock samples brought back from the Nasa Apollo missions.

Many experts think a giant Mars-sized rock called Theia crashed into the Earth around 4.5 billion years ago.

The debris from Earth and Theia's crash then clumped together to form the Moon.

News words of the day

Chancellor of the Exchequer - a senior politician who is in the Prime Minister's top team. Currently it's Rishi Sunak. His job is to help find the government the money it needs to achieve its goals. He does that by deciding how much money can be spend on certain projects and where the money comes from to pay for it.

Budget - this is the document that sets out the spending plans. The Chancellor reads it out in parliament and Members of Parliament vote on it.

Premier League - this is the highest level of professional football in England. It's the competition where big teams like Liverpool Manchester City try to win the most matches and earn the most points. It usually runs from September to May and the team that earns the most points wins.

Coronavirus - a bug that is causing a big impact all around the world. It's making people ill and although most people get better some people have died. Experts are trying to stop its spread and in some countries like Italy it's even meant things like schools and swimming pools are closed.

Isolation - This means being by yourself. People who get coronavirus are advised to stay indoors and not mix with people for up to two weeks. Often called quarantine, it can be pretty boring, but doctors say it's one of the best ways of stopping all sorts of illnesses from spreading.

Nasa Apollo Missions - Nasa (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) - is the famous American astronaut and space exploration project. The Apollo missions were when they worked out how to send astronauts out of the Earth's atmosphere - in 1969 they famously landed the first men on the Moon.

Debris - this word means rubble, wreckage, litter or in this case the scattered remains of something destroyed - like large chunks of rock.

Class questions: How much have you learned?

What does the Chancellor of the Exchequer do?

What rock crashed into Earth and helped form the Moon?

Why was a football match postponed?