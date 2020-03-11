Little Mix The Search: All you need to know

The Little Mix girls are on the lookout for new stars.

They're launching a BBC talent show to find an act that will join them as a support act on their next tour.

There's not long to wait now, as Little Mix: The Search kicks off in April.

The latest news in is that it'll be presented by comedian Chris Ramsey - who you may remember from the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

@LittleMix The band tweeted on 11 March to announce who the host will be.

The Little Mixers joked that people from Perrie and Jade's hometown, South Shields, are taking over - as that's also where Chris is from.

Chris said "Since the moment I heard their first single, I knew I wanted to be the fifth member of Little Mix... sadly it looks like I'm going to have to settle for just hosting their new show with them!"

What is Little Mix: The Search about?

The band formed on the X Factor all the way back in 2011.

Now they're the ones putting down their microphones and hoping to become mentors to the next generation of new talent.

They're not just looking for fully-formed bands, they're also keen to hear from solo singers, who may be put together to form a new group - just like they were.

The band who wins will need to be ready to go - as they'll support Little Mix on their summer 2020 tour.

Getty Images Can you sing and dance? Little Mix needs YOU!

The girls said "We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel, as we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way."

"Every type of genre is welcome too. It's going to be really exciting and people can apply right now!"

When The Search on TV?

You can watch the girls hunt for new talent on BBC One and iPlayer from April, every Saturday night.

Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below.