Strictly 2020: Who are the professionals this year?

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 was a fancy footwork-filled extravaganza, and it'll be back again this autumn.

The professional dancers taking part in the upcoming series have now been revealed.

Kevin Clifton, who has been part of the Strictly family for seven years, has already announced that he's leaving the show to focus on other areas of his life and career.

So which pro dancers will be trying to cha-cha-cha, jive, waltz or salsa their way to the top?

Here's the full line-up!

Here come the boys...

AJ Pritchard, Aljaž Škorjanec and Anton Du Beke will all be returning to the Strictly dancefloor.

Anton's been part of the show since the very first series, but he's yet to take the glitterball trophy. Maybe 2020 will be his year?

South African dancer Johannes Radebe and Neil Jones will also be back on the show.

Neil made his Strictly debut last year with ex-footballer Alex Scott.

Gorka Marquez, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima will also be part of the 2020 series.

Will any of them make it all the way to the final this year?

...and the girls!

Amy Dowden, Diane Buswell and Janette Manrara will be returning.

Amy reached the final last year with CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual.

Could this year see her bag the top prize?

Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and 2020 winner Oti Mabuse will all be showing off their fabulous dance skills in the next series.

Perhaps Nancy will get her first celeb to pair up with?

Oti, who was also the winning judge on this year's series of The Greatest Dancer, reached the top spot with her partner Kelvin Fletcher last year.

Can she secure two wins in a row?

Karen Hauer, Luba Mushtuk and Katya Jones will also be back this year. But which famous faces will they be paired with? We'll have to wait and see!

The professionals have all been confirmed but their celebrity dance partners will be announced later in the year.

