Animal photography competition gives top prize to urban fox photo

A curious fox, a posing seal and a rolling hare are just some of the winning pics from amateur photo competition - Mammal Photographer of the Year 2020 (MPOY). This snap of a daring fox on a car windscreen won the main prize. It was taken by Roger Cox from London and it's called Foxhall Zafira after the Vauxhall car the fox had jumped onto! Roger says the animal often jumps on cars to find wild cherries which have dropped from the trees. "I took this picture…when it jumped up on my car to investigate if there was anything of interest for it, as I’d seen it do several times before,” he said.