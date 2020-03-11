Animal photography competition gives top prize to urban fox photo
A curious fox, a posing seal and a rolling hare are just some of the winning pics from amateur photo competition, Mammal Photographer of the Year.
A curious fox, a posing seal and a rolling hare are just some of the winning pics from amateur photo competition - Mammal Photographer of the Year 2020 (MPOY). This snap of a daring fox on a car windscreen won the main prize. It was taken by Roger Cox from London and it's called Foxhall Zafira after the Vauxhall car the fox had jumped onto! Roger says the animal often jumps on cars to find wild cherries which have dropped from the trees. "I took this picture…when it jumped up on my car to investigate if there was anything of interest for it, as I’d seen it do several times before,” he said.
Mammal Society/ Roger Cox
This stunning photo of a rolling hare, captured by Kate MacRae, was a runner-up in the competition. Kate, who took the image in Scotland, said “[The hare] ran across the deep snow in front of me, paused and, as I took a shot, it rolled! They often use the snow in this way, to clean the coat and help keep it in tip-top condition; essential in these harsh conditions!”
Mammal Society/Kate MacRae
Ten-year-old Dylan Jenkin's snap of this cheeky squirrel won the Young Photographer category for under 14s. He used his mum’s camera to take the photo in a park in Swansea. It's called Grey Squirrel Peeking!
Mammal Society/ Dylan Jenkins
Alex White, 16, won the 15-18 Young Photographer category with his photo Summer Meadow Deer. Male deer shed the velvet on their antlers in Spring and Alex took the photo just at the end of this period. Alex must have caught its attention because the deer is looking right at the camera!
Mammal Society/ Alex White
This relaxed seal (which looks to us like it's smiling!) won the MPOY2020 Mammal Comedian Award. In a public vote on social media, Philip Ryan's Grey Seal was named funniest photo.
Mammal Society/ Philip Ryan
This dolphin photo won top prize in the Elusive Mammal category which highlights photographs of animals which aren’t often spotted or are very difficult to capture. Dan Lettice took this image off the coast of Ireland. The judge said: “Obtaining clear photos of dolphins above water isn’t easy. [Dan's] Breaching Common Dolphin, poised mid-air almost as if it had been swimming above the waves all along, is a fantastic shot allowing a rare view of this handsome species.”