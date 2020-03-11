Students at a school in south Devon are back in the classroom after it was closed because of coronavirus.

A pupil was diagnosed with the disease last week and it was shut to keep others safe.

Now the school has been declared safe it has reopened and lessons have begun once more.

Lily, one of the school's pupils is still in self-isolation. That means staying at home for two weeks and not going to school just to be safe.

People are being asked to self-isolate for two weeks if they have been to an area badly affected by coronavirus, such as Italy, or been in close contact with someone who has it.

She's joined in with her chemistry class via a computer.