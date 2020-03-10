All over the world, people are trying to wash their hands more often to help stop the spread of coughs, colds and the new flu-like virus - the coronavirus.

Now, some students in Taiwan - an island state off the coast of the mainland Republic of China - have come up with a creative way to make sure their hands are kept clean.

They've built robots that squirt sanitiser into their hands!

The robots have been crafted out of toy bricks and their teacher helped them programme the robot using the school's computers.

The budding engineers hope that this invention will make cleaning their hands more fun.