Is this the coolest police officer in the UK?

We all know the police often have to be quick on their feet to catch criminals.

But have you ever seen an officer on skates?

Well, PC Demetrius Washington from West Midlands Police, decided to show off his super-cool skating skills whilst carrying out patrols at Oaklands Recreation Ground in Birmingham.

The video, which was uploaded to the West Midlands Police's Twitter account, has been viewed more than 32,000 times!

The force said: "Incredible scenes as our very own PC Demetrius Washington shows the kids how it's really done."