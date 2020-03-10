play
Barbecue sausages help save dog lost in the Northwest Highlands

Last updated at 16:27
Lots of people love a barbecue in the summer, but who would've thought they could be used for a mountain rescue?

Border collie, called Nell, ran off after being frightened by a rescue helicopter.

The Inverness Coastguard aircraft was sent out to rescue Nell's owner and a fellow ultra marathon runner on Sunday after the pair got into some difficulty in Fisherfield forest in the Northwest Highlands of Scotland.

The Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team came up with a clever idea to try to lure Nell back to safety.

On Monday they returned to the area where the dog went missing with some meaty treats which they cooked up on a barbecue.

The smell of the sizzling sausages and crackling bacon proved too much for Nell to resist.

"They fired up the barbeque and soon had sausages and bacon sizzling," said a spokesman for Dundonnell MRT said. "The desired effect was soon achieved - a confused and anxious Border collie appeared on the horizon, on a rocky hillside."

"Having been lured closer by the smell of food, a nervous Nell was eventually secured, and after a picnic lunch, she and her rescuers walked the five miles back to the roadside."

Nell has now been reunited with her owner.

