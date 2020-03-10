Billie Eilish's Bad Guy is 2019's biggest global track

Carsten Windhorst/PA Wire

Billie Eilish's Bad Guy has been named the biggest global track of 2019.

The song, which was released last March, was the best-selling global digital single for last year, according to the IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry).

Bad Guy beat Lil Nas X's Old Town Road, and Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's I Don't Care, to the title.

The song topped the charts in over 15 countries and was Spotify's second-most streamed song worldwide last year.

Not only that, but it recently won Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

It's yet another big achievement for Billie, after she also became the first woman to get to number one in the UK with a James Bond song.

"Billie Eilish has taken the world by storm with her incredible voice and genre-defying sound. She is also an artist who addresses important issues like mental health in her lyrics that clearly resonate with her fans all over the world. Frances Moore , IFPI Chief Executive

Old Town Road by US rapper Lil Nas X came second in the global list of best-selling singles, while Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took third place with Senorita.

Other artists who made it into the top ten include Ariana Grande, Lewis Capaldi as well as Tomes and I.

Eilish missed out on being named the IFPI's best-selling recording artist of 2019 earlier this month when Taylor Swift took the top spot.